Reviewing Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) & First Capital (OTCMKTS:FCAP)

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Capital has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equitable Financial and First Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable Financial $17.48 million 2.15 $1.57 million N/A N/A First Capital $38.98 million 5.24 $10.32 million N/A N/A

First Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Equitable Financial and First Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of First Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of First Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Equitable Financial and First Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable Financial N/A N/A N/A First Capital 25.91% 13.33% 1.51%

Summary

First Capital beats Equitable Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending products include commercial lines of credit and term loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural operating loans, agricultural real estate loans, and one-to four-family residential real estate loans, as well as home equity loans, construction and land loans, and consumer loans. It also offers retail brokerage services under the Equitable Wealth Management name; and invests in securities. Equitable Financial Corp. operates through its main office in Grand Island, Nebraska; one full-service branch in each of Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha, Nebraska; and one additional limited service branch in Grand Island. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska. Equitable Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Equitable Financial MHC.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. It provides its products and services through 18 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. First Capital, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Corydon, Indiana.

