Reviewing Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) & MidSouth Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSL)

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) and MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hanmi Financial and MidSouth Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 MidSouth Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.10%. Given Hanmi Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than MidSouth Bancorp.

Dividends

Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. MidSouth Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hanmi Financial pays out 90.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MidSouth Bancorp pays out -10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanmi Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Hanmi Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of MidSouth Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of MidSouth Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hanmi Financial and MidSouth Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial $274.32 million 1.69 $32.79 million $1.06 14.27 MidSouth Bancorp $95.06 million 2.01 -$27.52 million ($0.37) -30.92

Hanmi Financial has higher revenue and earnings than MidSouth Bancorp. MidSouth Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanmi Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidSouth Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hanmi Financial and MidSouth Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial 11.95% 5.79% 0.59% MidSouth Bancorp -38.21% -10.41% -1.10%

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats MidSouth Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as international finance, and trade services and products comprising letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, the company offers consumer loans that include automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, home improvement loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, and credit cards; and small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. As of January 24, 2019, it operated a network of 39 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

MidSouth Bancorp Company Profile

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate. It also provides cash management services; and electronic banking services comprising remote deposit capturing services, Internet banking, and debit and credit cards. As of March 1, 2019, the company had 42 offices located in Louisiana and Texas, as well as a network of approximately 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.