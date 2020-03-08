Reviewing NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NetEase and ALJ Regional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetEase 30.91% 37.21% 20.97% ALJ Regional -5.96% -23.88% -8.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NetEase and ALJ Regional, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetEase 0 1 10 0 2.91 ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A

NetEase currently has a consensus target price of $352.96, indicating a potential upside of 4.98%. Given NetEase’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NetEase is more favorable than ALJ Regional.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NetEase and ALJ Regional’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetEase $8.51 billion 5.06 $3.09 billion $14.67 22.92 ALJ Regional $355.00 million 0.10 -$15.98 million N/A N/A

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than ALJ Regional.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.7% of NetEase shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of NetEase shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

NetEase has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NetEase beats ALJ Regional on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc. operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market. The company also operates Kaola that sells imported maternity and baby products, skincare and cosmetics, and other general merchandise; and Yanxuan, which sells its private label products, including apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise. In addition, it operates NetEase News App and NetEase Websites, which provide Internet users with Chinese language-based online services that are centered around content and interactive community. Further, the company provides online advertising services comprising banner advertising, channel sponsorships, direct email, interactive media-rich sites, sponsored special events, games, contests, and other activities. Additionally, it offers online services, such as NetEase CC, a live video streaming platform; NetEase Cloud Music, a music-streaming platform; NetEase Youdao Education, an online platform offering educational content and solutions; EaseRead, an online reading platform; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform, as well as email services to individuals and corporates. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, granite, quartz, piedrafina, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings comprising blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products; heavily illustrated books; and specialty commercial products. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.

