RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the quarter. RingCentral comprises 7.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of RingCentral worth $24,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in RingCentral by 285.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $4,021,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,266 shares in the company, valued at $34,786,386.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sipes sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.87, for a total value of $917,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,870 shares in the company, valued at $36,022,226.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,244 shares of company stock worth $26,134,575 over the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $216.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.28. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $98.19 and a one year high of $252.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of -338.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on RingCentral from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RingCentral from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.10.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

