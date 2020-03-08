Robert Half International Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.45 Per Share (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Robert Half International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the year. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

RHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Shares of RHI opened at $49.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 108.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 369,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,589,000 after buying an additional 192,604 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 15.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Robert Half International by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

