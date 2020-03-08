Ross Stores, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.94 Per Share (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ross Stores in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $4.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.00.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $102.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4,663.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 226,889 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

