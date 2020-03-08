Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $102.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.87. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $88.31 and a 1-year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,228,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $684,193,000 after purchasing an additional 138,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,015,000 after buying an additional 136,380 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,031,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $585,736,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $583,213,000 after buying an additional 435,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,383,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,307,000 after buying an additional 940,447 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

