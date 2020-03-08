Ross Stores, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ROST. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.13.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average of $112.87. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $88.31 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,147,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 373.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

