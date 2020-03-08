salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 12,780 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 3.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $164.08 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $150.44 billion, a PE ratio of 820.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.97.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $1,724,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 437,040 shares of company stock worth $76,647,448. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

