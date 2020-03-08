SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

