ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) is Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 572,700.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,270 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 5.2% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $547,821,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 93,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after buying an additional 839,780 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,017,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 456,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 882,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,137,000 after buying an additional 308,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.74.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.18, for a total value of $3,754,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,867,155.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Schneider sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.02, for a total transaction of $629,316.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,841,644.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,667 shares of company stock valued at $37,165,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $317.24 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $362.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.25.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

