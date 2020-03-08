Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim Acquires 50,000 Shares

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $21.33 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $59.52. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,132,000 after buying an additional 981,975 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,091,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,034.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 999,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,074,000 after acquiring an additional 911,100 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,946,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,451,000 after acquiring an additional 823,603 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,407,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.10.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

