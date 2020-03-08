Snap Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Snap in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNAP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. MKM Partners raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Snap has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 4,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $87,480.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,432,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,256,630.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $353,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,408,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,891,624.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,684,914 shares of company stock worth $41,609,045.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

