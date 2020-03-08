SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) & Synovus Financial (OTCMKTS:SNV) Critical Comparison

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SouthCrest Financial Group and Synovus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Synovus Financial 0 1 10 0 2.91

Synovus Financial has a consensus target price of $41.30, indicating a potential upside of 61.45%. Given Synovus Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Synovus Financial 23.43% 14.09% 1.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of SouthCrest Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Synovus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SouthCrest Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Synovus Financial pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synovus Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Synovus Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and Synovus Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Synovus Financial $2.41 billion 1.57 $563.78 million $3.90 6.56

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Risk & Volatility

SouthCrest Financial Group has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, construction and development, equipment and inventory, practice, and Georgia entertainment tax credit financing; construction to permanent, investment real estate, and acquisition and development loans; and working capital and lines of credit. The company also offers credit and debit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, business payroll, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, telephone banking, and ATM services. It serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. As of April 26, 2018, the company operated through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit card services, including Visa and MasterCard services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 249 branches and 335 ATMs in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corp. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

