S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 182.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.1% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $340.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.82.

S&P Global stock opened at $271.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.67. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $194.95 and a 12-month high of $312.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.