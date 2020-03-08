SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Raised by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 770,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 4.2% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.42% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $82,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 74,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $96.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $92.92 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.39.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

