Spin Master Corp Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.66.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TOY. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$36.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.44.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$16.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$31.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.87. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$15.36 and a 1 year high of C$46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.