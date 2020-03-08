Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,953 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $93,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,774 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $75.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.86. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.99.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

