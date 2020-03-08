Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stoneridge in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoneridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of SRI opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $535.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $34.46.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Stoneridge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 38,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

