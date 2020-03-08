Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) & QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Critical Review

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Summit Wireless Technologies and QuickLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 QuickLogic 0 2 2 0 2.50

Summit Wireless Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 733.33%. QuickLogic has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.31%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than QuickLogic.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Wireless Technologies -694.31% -462.87% -241.61% QuickLogic -149.80% -85.47% -39.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of QuickLogic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and QuickLogic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Wireless Technologies $1.37 million 7.08 -$67.36 million N/A N/A QuickLogic $10.31 million 3.74 -$15.44 million ($2.02) -2.30

QuickLogic has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies.

Summary

QuickLogic beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems. The company has a strategic partnership with THX Ltd. to develop wireless sound technology for gaming, Esports, and home entertainment. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, and QuickPCI. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. The company develops its solutions by incorporating various silicon platforms, such as EOS S3, EOS3 LV, EOS S3AI, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, as well as packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, SensiML analytics, and architecture consulting. In addition, it licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

