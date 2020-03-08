SunTrust Banks Comments on Yext Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Yext in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Yext’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Yext alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

YEXT stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85. Yext has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $23.32.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

In related news, insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $78,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,313.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $140,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 3,807,822 shares in the company, valued at $53,385,664.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $1,469,400. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth $15,955,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth $9,378,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Yext by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,218,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 265,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.