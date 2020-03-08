Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Target in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TGT. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Target from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.61.

TGT opened at $105.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.73 and its 200-day moving average is $114.49. Target has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $684,508,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,068 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Target by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Target by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,306,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

