Tervita (TEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tervita (TSE:TEV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

TEV opened at C$6.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $840.71 million and a P/E ratio of -30.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. Tervita has a fifty-two week low of C$5.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.99.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tervita from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital increased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.07.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

