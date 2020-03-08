Titan International Inc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Titan International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.09 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. Titan International’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $1.67 on Friday. Titan International has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $102.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Titan International by 47.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.