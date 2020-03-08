TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lessened its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,060,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 689,215 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,083,000 after acquiring an additional 85,020 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,870,478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $114,211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,737 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 231,646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.12. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

