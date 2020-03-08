Tp Icap’s (TCAP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCAP. HSBC boosted their price target on Tp Icap from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Tp Icap to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tp Icap in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tp Icap presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 381 ($5.01).

Shares of Tp Icap stock opened at GBX 380.70 ($5.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Tp Icap has a 1 year low of GBX 265.40 ($3.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 425 ($5.59). The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 394.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 366.31.

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

