TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

TCON stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.81. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.33.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

