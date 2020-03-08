Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) and Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Head-To-Head Review

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) and Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.2% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Trustmark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trustmark and Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $710.41 million 2.37 $150.46 million $2.45 10.78 Fidelity D&D Bancorp $49.46 million 3.97 $11.58 million N/A N/A

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D&D Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark and Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 21.18% 9.38% 1.13% Fidelity D&D Bancorp 24.64% 11.79% 1.21%

Volatility and Risk

Trustmark has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Trustmark and Fidelity D&D Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 1 2 0 0 1.67 Fidelity D&D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trustmark presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.69%. Given Trustmark’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Trustmark is more favorable than Fidelity D&D Bancorp.

Dividends

Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Fidelity D&D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Trustmark pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Fidelity D&D Bancorp beats Trustmark on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers, as well as provides an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. Further, it engages in the administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and provision of corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 181 full-service branches and 14 limited-service branches; 178 ATMs and 4 interactive teller machines (ITMs) at on-premise locations; and 61 ATMs and 3 ITMs at off-premise locations. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 11 full-service banking offices. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

