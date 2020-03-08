UBS Group Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €110.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAYN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €81.89 ($95.22).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €63.78 ($74.16) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €73.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €69.74. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.