UBS Group Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) a €32.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.56 ($49.49).

Shares of ETR DLG opened at €28.73 ($33.41) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.48. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of €25.66 ($29.84) and a 52-week high of €48.38 ($56.26).

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

