UBS Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 148 Price Target

UBS Group set a SEK 148 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 166 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 185 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 price target on Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a SEK 130 price target on Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of SEK 164.50.

STO VOLV.B opened at SEK 139.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of SEK 162.43 and a 200 day moving average of SEK 149.25. Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

