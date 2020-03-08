UBS Group Reiterates “€20.70” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

UBS Group set a €20.70 ($24.07) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DTE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.69 ($19.41).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €14.63 ($17.01) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.08). The business’s fifty day moving average is €15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.15.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

