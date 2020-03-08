United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of United Technologies worth $104,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTX. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

NYSE UTX opened at $126.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $120.00 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.56.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

