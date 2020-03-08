Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.41. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on URBN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.65. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 56,874 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 954,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,826,000 after buying an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,618,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 30,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.