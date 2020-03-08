Urban Outfitters, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on URBN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

