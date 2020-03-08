ValuEngine Downgrades CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised CNB Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on CNB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNB Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $359.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $33.78.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CNB Financial by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in CNB Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 156,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

