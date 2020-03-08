ValuEngine Downgrades Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoke Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Evoke Pharma stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

