ValuEngine Downgrades Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLUX opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. Flux Power has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $16.00.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.