ValuEngine Downgrades PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.33.

AGS stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.70 million, a PE ratio of -18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. PlayAGS has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $27.40.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%. Equities research analysts predict that PlayAGS will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PlayAGS by 524.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

