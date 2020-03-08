ValuEngine Lowers FMC (NYSE:FMC) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SpareBank 1 Markets AS upped their target price on FMC from to in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.72.

Shares of FMC opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.06. FMC has a twelve month low of $70.62 and a twelve month high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 402,288 shares of company stock valued at $40,214,179. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 911,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,020,000 after acquiring an additional 151,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,775,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in FMC by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,654,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

