ValuEngine Lowers Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HA. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $808.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.82. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $31.34.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $708.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

