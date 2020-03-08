ValuEngine Lowers Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Heico stock opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heico has a twelve month low of $76.66 and a twelve month high of $113.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average is $97.80.

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Heico had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

