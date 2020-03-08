ValuEngine Lowers Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HST. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.47.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 454.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,501,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20,082,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $161,686,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,627,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,725,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,982,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

