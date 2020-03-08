ValuEngine Upgrades ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ZTCOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

ZTCOY opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. ZTE CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.46.

ZTE CORP/ADR Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products.

