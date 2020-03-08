Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $182.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.55. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

