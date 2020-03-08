Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after acquiring an additional 608,474 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,131,000 after acquiring an additional 130,048 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,524,000 after acquiring an additional 196,910 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,713,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,549,000 after acquiring an additional 175,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,690,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,483,000 after acquiring an additional 303,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $90.67 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.24.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

