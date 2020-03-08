Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Trimmed by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 4.9% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $24,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,378.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.87. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $82.69.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.