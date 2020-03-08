Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 163,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $106.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.28 and a twelve month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

