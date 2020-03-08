Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.7% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $68,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $184.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

