Warburg Research Analysts Give Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) a €53.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DRW3. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €46.43 ($53.99).

ETR DRW3 opened at €54.30 ($63.14) on Thursday. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 1 year high of €61.85 ($71.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $412.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €54.30 and a 200-day moving average price of €51.67.

About Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

